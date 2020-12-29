Charles McKay Jr., 66, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Pastor David Bruce officiating.
Charles was born in Morehead City Sept. 28, 1954. He graduated from East Carteret High School and attended Chowan College. He owned McKay Electric for many years, retiring from Carteret County as a building inspector.
At a young age he became a dedicated gun enthusiast and throughout his life he was an avid gun and ammunition collector. He loved his family and the excitement at Christmas. What a blessing the Lord welcomed him home on Christmas Day.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Peggy McKay of Beaufort; daughter, Cara Salter and husband Jason of Beaufort; two granddaughters, Savannah and Sarah; mother, Barbara McKay of North Port, Fla.; and sister, Barbara Jean Sears and husband Michael of North Port, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. McKay Sr.; maternal grandparents, Walter and Julia Goodwin; and paternal grandparents, William Thomas and Rosa McKay.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 119 Bunch Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
