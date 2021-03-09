James Allen Hursey Jr., 55, of Hubert, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His celebration of life service is at 4 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
He is survived by sons, James “Jamie” Allen Hursey III of Kentucky and Dustin Doss of Virginia; daughters, Danielle Derois of Arizone, Caylin McGibney of Hubert, and Kelly Fontaine of Jacksonville; mother of his children, Michelle Hursey of Beulaville; seven grandchildren; brother, Randy Barnes of Ohio; sisters, Debbie Henderson and Jessica Hursey, both of Ohio, and Viola Masterson and Nicole Hursey-Sargent, both of North Carolina; and his father, James Allen Hursey Sr. of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty McComas Hursey.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association online at cancer.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
