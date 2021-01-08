Col. John “Jack” W. Warrender, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City.
At this time, no services are planned.
Jack was born in Newark, N.J., to Scottish immigrants Robert and Mary Wright Warrender. Jack cherished his Scottish heritage and was a proud U.S. Marine for 31 years and forever. Jack also flew for United Airlines for 26 years.
In 1967, his cousin, Capt. Colin MacManus, was killed in Vietnam; deeply saddened, Jack took a leave of absence from United Airlines to fly missions in the unfriendly skies of Vietnam. His service and sacrifice in Vietnam earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross. New Jersey Rep. Joseph G. Minish wrote a letter of commendation to Jack’s parents, and in a speech before Congress, acknowledged Jack’s heroic act and his parent’s sacrifice.
Jack is survived by his wife, Linda Warrender; son, Robert “Scot” Warrender and his wife Lori; daughters, Lesley Warrander and Heather Knight and her husband Christopher; stepdaughter, Penny Rule and her husband Dr. Stanley Rule; grandchildren, Asher and Silas Warrender and Lindsey and Sarah Knight; and stepgrandchildren, Amy Johnson Blount, Ryan Johnson and John Rule.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefsbrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
