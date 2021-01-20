Glynn Hoyle Hogan, 79, of Havelock, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of Glynn’s life will be announced at a later date.
Glynn would best be described as a character who lived life to his own beat. He was an avid sports fan who loved hanging out with his friends and family in Newport and Havelock. He had a tremendous love for his family and always let them know it.
Glynn is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Hogan of Newport; great-granddaughters, Kharma Yvonne Ray and Kari Evelyn Ray, both of Ft. White, Fla.; sisters, Hester Stallings of New Bern and Hetty Christensen and her husband John of Naples, Fla.; special nephew, John Hogan of California; great-niece, Brandi McCullough, husband Scott Hooks and their children, Rhett and Ryder, all of New Bern; and a host of friends and extended family; as well as his much loved granddogs, Pink and Slick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jesse Hogan; granddaughter, Amanda Yvonne Hogan; brother, John Hogan Jr.; and nephew, Chris McCullough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Glynn’s name can be given to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
