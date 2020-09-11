Joseph Thomas Trevathan Sr., 89, of Maysville, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Pastor Kelby Moore. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Joseph was born Dec. 29, 1930, in Lucama to the late Luther and Hattie Mae Trevathan. He was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church, where he enjoyed his church family. Mr. Trevathan was the owner and operator of a refrigeration service company, where he enjoyed his work and was happy to help the people in his community.
He is survived by his daughters, Roxanne Arthur and husband Jeffrey of Swansboro and Dawn Cottle and husband Clarence of Maysville; son, “Joey” Trevathan and wife Terri of Hawaii; sisters, Frances Mayberry of Greensboro and Lois Newcomb and Rose Johnson, both of Wilson; and grandchildren, Shane Arthur, Breann Arthur, Cameron Cottle, J.T. Trevathan and Dane Trevathan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Trevathan and brothers, Ray Trevathan and Charles Trevathan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent in Mr. Trevathan’s memory to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
