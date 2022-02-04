Betty Louise Gillikin, 84, of Williston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest privately in Williston United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Betty was born on July 5, 1937, to Elmer and LeLa Willis Gillikin in Carteret County. Betty graduated Valedictorian and Sweetheart of her High School class at Smyrna High School. She graduated in 1955. It was three years later in 1958 she met the love her of her life Ralph J. Gillikin. They were married on May 27,1958. They had three children. Tommy Dean Gillikin, Andy C. Gillikin, and Anjanette Fulcher. Betty worked at the clam house in Williston for many years. Betty had a great love of children, her own and others. She spent many hours taking care of her grandchildren and many other children who she would babysit. The one common theme is they all would learn to know her and love her as "Bet Bet”.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Dean Gillikin and wife, Claudia Gillikin of Williston, son Andy Craig Gillikin and Cathy of Morehead City, and daughter, Anjanette Fulcher and husband, Rodney Fulcher of Williston. She is survived by six grandchildren, James Michael Piner and wife, Abigail Piner of Smyrna, Christa V. Laxton and Charles Walker of Harkers Island, Landon Gillikin of Williston, Peyton Gillikin of Beaufort, Christian Gillikin, and Kaitlin Fansler of Williston, Drew Lewis and Lexi Titus of Williston. She is survived by seven great grandchildren, Travis Laxton, Jacob Piner, Lillianna Piner, Ashley Piner, Carlin Lewis, Alexander Lewis, and Charlotte Rae Gillikin. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Guthrie of Williston and Cynthia Dodge of Gastonia as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Gillikin, father, Elmer Gillikin, mother, Lela Willis Gillikin, daughter, Rhonda V. Gillikin, and brother, E.B. Gillikin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williston United Methodist Church
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.