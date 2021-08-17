Edward “Eddie” John Coates III, 42, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at his residence.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, Morehead City. Burial will follow at the Cannady Cemetery in Newport.
Edward known to all as Eddie was born on May 8, 1979, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Charles and Evelyn Coates. He attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Havelock. Eddie loved fishing and country music and loved playing his guitar.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Rose Coates and fiancée David Schrader of Newport; brother, Charles Coates, Jr. (Heather) of Cape Carteret, NC; nephews, Charlie and Ethan Coates.
Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Charles Carroll Coates, Sr.; sister, Cynthia Coates; brothers, David and Charles Coates.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and Friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.