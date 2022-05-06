Martin “Marty” Stephan Acampora Jr., 88, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home.
A service for Marty will be held in New York at a later date.
Martin was born on June 11, 1933, in Bronx, New York, to the late Martin and Carmela Acampora. With honor and commitment, he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Marty had a great business mind and thrived in the dry-cleaning business, owning a store in the Bronx and another in Baldwin NY.
In 1998, Marty moved to Atlantic Beach where he enjoyed living on the Crystal Coast and fishing with his neighbor and good friend Jack. Never one to sit still, Marty filled his time by working in the maintenance department of the NC Aquarium until the age of 86.
He is survived by his companion, Anna Merced; daughters, Maureen Acampora of Toms River, NJ and Diane Burr and husband Jesse of Wantagh, NY; sons, Marty Acampora and wife Alcidete of Astoria, NY, Gerald Acampora and wife Theresa of Freeport, NY, Joseph Acampora and wife Susan of Montclair, NJ, and Mark Acampora and partner Pamela Graham of Atlantic Beach; sister, Diane Acampora of Fall River, MA; his 9 loving grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Juers; ex-wife, Josephine Acampora; and daughter, Joann Acampora.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
