Martha “Sissy” Hancock, 93, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 27th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 26th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Martha was born on July 1, 1929, in Morehead City, to the late Andrew and Martha Pittman. She was a faithful, lifetime member of Stacy Freewill Baptist Church. A true woman of God. Martha’s love for her family showed in everything she did. Especially in her cooking. Her light rolls were the best around, delicious collards, fried chicken, and shrimp were her specialties. Martha also had a green thumb, she loved working in her garden and loved roses. You could find her cracking pecans in her spare time. She was always ready to go even though she never had a driver’s license. Martha was loved and cherished by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Gay Hancock-Cox (Ricky) of Newport; brother, Larry C. Pittman of Beaufort; sister-in-law, Thelma Pittman of Rocky Mount; granddaughter, Cindy Mintz (Matthew) of Stacy; grandson, Rodney Fulcher (Angie) of Williston; great- grandchildren, Brianna Grayce Mintz, Ashley Faith Mintz, Christa Laxton, James Piner; great- great grandchildren, Travis Laxton, Jacob Piner, Ashley Piner, Lillian Piner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lester Hancock; daughter, Mattie Laura Hancock; brothers, Norvey Pittman, Dennis Pittman, Elbert Pittman, Ralph Pittman, and Andrew Pittman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stacy FWB Church, 1247 Hwy 70, Stacy, N.C. 28581; or Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, N.C. 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.