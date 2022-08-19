Grace Hall Littleton, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Beaufort.
Grace retired as an aircraft electrician with the Civil Service aboard MCAS Cherry Point. She was an avid collector of Fenton glassware and was so proud of every piece. Up until COVID, she had a detailed story to tell of where she acquired them. At the later stage of her life, her pictures were her greatest treasures. She would spend hours reminiscing, always thankful for the memories they left. Up until her failing health, she always enjoyed trips to the mountains with her partner Thomas.
A funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
Grace is survived by her three children: son, William David Littleton and wife, Sherry of Newport; daughter, Janice Lewis of Beaufort; daughter, Connie Gonzalez (Jack) of Beaufort; and two children that were like her own, Georgia Horrell and husband, David of Beaufort; Timmy Cade of Beaufort; seven grandchildren; Mellissa (Dave), Teddy (Kimberly), Jimbo, Janita, Alicia, Nicky and Jon; and nine great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
