“CB” Chappell, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Camp Albemarle in Newport, officiated by the Rev. Lee Parker. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through CB’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask and practice social distancing. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
“CB” was born April 26, 1939, in Chowan County to the late Clarence and Madie Chappell. He graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1957 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force shortly after until 1961. He had a long and successful career with IBM, where he worked in Washington, D.C., Raleigh and Greenville for a span of 30 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed using his skills by tinkering on computers and traveling in his motorhome.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Chappell of the home; sons, Chris Chappell and David Chappell and wife Lisa, all of Morehead City, and Mike Chappell and wife Katie of Greenville; sisters, Lois Peters and husband Owen of Guntersville, Ala., and Suzette Bell and husband Horace of Currituck; brothers, Bill Chappell and wife Sharon and Doug Chappell and wife Rita, all of Hertford; grandchildren, Ben Chappell and wife Sydney, Matthew Chappell, Nicole Chappell, Alyson Chappell, Will Chappell, Riley Chappell and Spencer Chappell; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O, Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, or Camp Albemarle, 156 Albemarle Drive, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.