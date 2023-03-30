Jeanne E. Baier, 89, most recent resident of Big Elm Nursing Home in Kannapolis, and long-time member of the Morehead City, North Carolina community, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Big Elm.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Jeanne was a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lost her beloved husband, Rodger, in July of 2015. Jeanne succumbed peacefully to deterioration caused by advanced dementia.
Born in Las Vegas, Nev., on November 29, 1933, Ms. Baier grew up in Boulder City, Nev., where she excelled academically and graduated high school. She then was accepted into Stanford University where she majored in Russian History.
She was the daughter of the late Gladys Cramer and Earl J. Brothers. Her father was a successful business entrepreneur, and his high-octane lifestyle and humor inspired her.
Before graduating from Stanford, Jeanne met and later married the love of her life, Rodger Willard Baier, a graduate of the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif., or Cal-Tech. The two were married in September of 1953 and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary before Rodger’s passing in 2015.
When asked in 2015 how she herself would like to be remembered, Jeanne said, “I hope I’m remembered for caring about people I came to know as neighbors, and friends.” She will be remembered for that and more. Although her intelligence was remarkable (Stanford graduate, Russian History Major, avid reader, renowned user of huge words), she will probably be remembered by those who knew and loved her more for her honesty, which was at times even hilarious in its bluntness, her big heart, and her generosity. On the day of her death, she tracked an image along the wall of the nursing home’s day room and then said, “And there he goes.” Her two living daughters are convinced that was Rodger she saw, come to take her away.
Jeanne loved all kinds of music, had a great singing voice, and entertained friends and family at many a party while Rodger played the piano. She encouraged creativity and music in all three of her girls, and inspired friends with her love and generosity of spirit. In her more active times, she gave the impression that nothing was out of reach for her loved ones. She was a lover of humanity and stood up for the rights and dignity of everyone. She also wanted to pass that passion onto her daughters, and did. When Martin Luther King Jr. died in 1968, she took her girls to a candlelight service in Seattle, Wash., where they were living at the time, and paid respects to a man who felt similarly about human beings and the human spirit.
Jeanne was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Morehead City, an art enthusiast and avid supporter of the Carteret County Community Theater. Jeanne and Rodger were publicly acknowledged on July 18, 2015, at The Morehead Center for Performing Arts and Events for their significant contributions and support. Jeanne also enjoyed volunteering with Rodger to tutor low-income children and adults throughout their retirement years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kristen Frasch Johnson and Darcie Preuitt; son-in-law, Christopher Preuitt; three grandsons Jesse and Benjamin Frasch and Randall Byers; and seven great-grandchildren.
A third daughter, Laurie Anita Baier, was lost in 1978.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to the Big Elm Nursing Home in Kannapolis, NC: Big Elm Nursing, Attention: Julie, Billing Office, In Memory of Jeanne Baier, 1285 W. A Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Arrangements are by Neptune Funeral Home of Charlotte. Online condolences may be made to the family at: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/charlotte-nc/jeanne-baier-11216954.
