GARY K. HOCUTT, Atlantic Beach
Gary K. Hocutt, 85, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
James Schneider Jr.
James Schneider Jr, 80, of New Bern, NC passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Karen Dawn Browning, Harkers Island
Karen Dawn Browning, 42, of Harkers Island, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
PHILLIP "GENE" EUGENE HYATT, Salter Path
Phillip "Gene" Eugene Hyatt, 77, of Salter Path, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4th at Salter Path Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas.
DR. ERIC LINDSAY FEARRINGTON, M.D., Pine Knoll Shores
Dr. Eric Lindsay Fearrington, M.D., 91, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ELIZABETH "SISTER" SALTER MASON, Sea Level
Elizabeth “Sister” Salter Mason, 84, of Sea Level, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 27th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce.
