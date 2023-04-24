Danny Sparks, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 24th at Stacy Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Cemetery one hour prior.
Danny was born on December 13, 1943, in Stacy, North Carolina, to the late Roy and Louise Sparks, and was a longtime member of Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. His acute attention to detail was a great fit for his career as an X-Ray Medical Technician, which he did faithfully for 22 years. It was that same meticulousness that made Danny a wonderful leather and woodworker.
He will be remembered as a loving husband and proud grandfather and great grandfather to those remaining to cherish his memory, which includes his devoted wife of 34 years, Barbara Jean Meadows Sparks; daughters, Holly Marsh (Stephen) of Mill Creek, and Tina Brock of Morgantown; sons, Destry Shannon Sparks (Millie) of Davis, Pernell Willis (Beverly) of Newport, Jason Culpepper (Brandy) of Mill Creek, and Nicholas Culpepper III (Amanda) of Black Creek; sister, Diana Gail Wells (Charles) of Stacy; niece, Crystal Howard (Shane) of Stella; grandchildren, Alysa Keiser (Jeremy), Ryan Pittman, Gianna Culpepper, Mason Culpepper, Juliya Culpepper, and Caitlyn Marsh; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, and Michael; and great-nieces, Brianna Robinson (Keegan) and Madison Betts (Joseph).
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his brother, Leary Wayne Sparks.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
