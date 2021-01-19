GySgt. James R. Miller, 79, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be a celebration of James’ life at a later date.
James was born May 28, 1941, in China Grove to the late Donald and Myrtle Miller. James was a true patriot for his country; he honorably served in the U.S. Navy for six years, where he worked as a nuclear machinist mate. In 1972, he transferred into the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served for 19 years. It was during the military he earned the Distinguished Shooter Award. James was a member of Monticello Baptist Church in Statesville, as well as the Masonic Lodge in Quantico, V.a, including the Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth C. Miller of the home; son, Billy Miller and wife Angie of Beaufort; grandchildren, Warren Miller, Broghan Miller and Skye Miller; great-grandchild, Lochlan Miller; and many other family members.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of James may be made to Compassion International, Compassion International, Colorado Springs, CO 80997, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
