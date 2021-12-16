Eloise Jarman Rhue, 93, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the home of her son.
A graveside is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at Munden Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn during the visitation.
Eloise was born in Kinston, North Carolina, on July 21, 1928, to the late Paul and Sarah Jarman. Following her 8th grade year of school, the family moved to Carteret County. It was here that she met and married her husband Ira Thomas Rhue and together they raised 4 sons. She enjoyed helping in the family business they owned and operated, Ira and Son’s Garage. More than anything, Eloise cherished her family, she enjoyed cooking delicious family meals and spending time with each of them at family gatherings.
She is survived by her sons, Alvin Thomas Rhue and wife Sandra of Beaufort, Suthy Wayne Rhue of New Bern and Doy Ray Rhue of Beaufort; and grandchildren, Martin Thomas Rhue, Paul Allen Rhue, Nathan Ashley Rhue, James Michael Rhue, Timothy Rhue, Jason Rhue, Tammy Rhue Skinner, and Wendy Rhue Kelso; 22 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Thomas Rhue; son, Albert Lee Rhue; sisters, Edna Hancock, Betty Small, Ethel Gillikin and Eleanor Taylor; brother, Paul Alvin Jarman Jr.; and grandsons, Patrick Rhue and Doy Ray Rhue Jr.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
