Heidi “Marie” Harrison, 80, of Cape Carteret, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Heidi, or better known as Marie, was born on January 15, 1941, in Shady Springs, West Virginia, to the late Charles and Lena Marshall. In 1968, she and her husband, Zachary Harrison III, moved to Carteret County, North Carolina.
Marie was actively involved in her community and was always happy to volunteer in local events. As a lifelong member of the VFW, she partnered with their mission to serve the veterans in her community of Cape Carteret. The Moose Lodge in Swansboro was another wonderful organization that she was pleased to be a member of.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Gail Harrison of Hubert; sons, Zachary Taylor Harrison IV of Windblow, and Charles Bryant Harrison of Cape Carteret; grandchildren, Zachary Taylor Harrison V of Cape Carteret, John Henry Bronson of Cape Carteret and Megan Bailey Bronson of Hubert; great granddaughter, Taylor Renee Harrison; and brothers, Aubrey Marshall and Harold Marshall, both of Shady Springs, WV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 1977, Zachary Taylor Harrison III; and in 1991, her son, John Marshall Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help cover final expenses. Donations may be made payable to Charles Harrison and mailed to 206 Anita Forte Dr., Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.