Daniel "Dan" Rundell, Morehead City
Daniel " Dan" Michael Rundell ,72, of Morehead City passed away Tuesday February 7, 2023, at UNC Chapel Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Joan Lewis, Beaufort
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, February 07, 2023 at her home. Joan was always a homemaker, a loving wife and mother. She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church and was very involved in teaching and children ministries. It was her desire that her life would reflect her relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ.
BENJAMIN "BEN" CALVIN CANNON, SR., Beaufort
Benjamin "Ben" Calvin Cannon, Sr., 79, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 11th at Tuttles Grove Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joel Oliver Cannon, Jr.
