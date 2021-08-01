Charles Roland Small, 72, of Harlowe, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, July 29, 2021, surrounded by family at the Crystal Coast Hospice House after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by family
His service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Harlowe United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Rochele Bailey, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home website.
He was born in Morehead City on August 29,1948 to the late Edith Taylor Jarman. He was a lifelong resident of Harlowe and graduated from East Carteret High School in 1967 and got his Associates Degree in Business at what was then Carteret Tech. He was a hard worker and started working at Wallace Conner’s store in Harlowe at the age of 11 and later worked at Conner Mobile Homes. He has been in the car business since 1972, and has traveled the East Coast Auto Auction circuit for years as a licensed dealer and was well known and respected by everyone. He was a road warrior and we joked that he had backed up in reverse more miles than most had driven forward! He bought for and represented as many as 27 car dealers at a time and was a legend in the car business. It wasn’t just his abilities as an excellent car buyer, but his smile and handshake and his walk by faith. He expressed his gratitude in front of everyone for God’s impact on his life. He was kind and compassionate and a man of the highest integrity and honesty.
He was a lifelong member of Harlowe United Methodist Church and served his church in many ways including putting up inspirational messages on the church sign. He posted scriptures and prayers daily on his FaceBook page and many have said they will miss that now. He played softball with the Sports Barn Team of Havelock at the North Harlowe Field, he loved to play golf, listen to beach music, shag dancing and Nascar. He never met a stranger and loved babies (anybody’s), but especially those in his family. He was a member of the Crissie Wright Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Tressa Nelson Small of the home; daughter, Tanya Sewell and husband Thomas of Morehead City; stepdaughter, Ginny Simons and husband Reggie of Georgia; stepson, Zachary Williamson and wife Esthela of California; brother, Donald Small and wife Linda of Harlowe; sister-in-law, Brenda Small Leinthall of Havelock; sister-in-law, Beverly Sasser of New Bern; grandchildren, Tracy Small and Tiffany Sewell of Morehead City; stepgrandchildren, Chelsey Kitchens, Bethany Simons, Hunter Simons, Railey Simons all of Georgia, and Angel Gaston-Segura of California; stepgreat-grandchildren, Cooper Smith, Cason Smith, and Kynlee Kitchens all of Georgia; nieces, LaDonna Mangum of Wilson, Belinda Daniel and Carla Campbell of Harlowe; nephews, Chris Small, Jeffrey Small, of Harlowe and Tony Small of California; five great nephews and eight great nieces; and his Aunt, Hazel Ives of Atlantic Beach.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his father, Roland Adair Small; his brother, Carlton Small; and his step-father, Paul Jarman, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Harlowe United Methodist Church of Newport, and the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport, NC.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
