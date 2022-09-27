John Franklin Brown, 52, of Newport, passed away September 20th, 2022, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Brown; stepson, Dace Darden; mother, Carolyn Brown; sister, Diane Bisesi; brother, Steve Brown, and wife, Lori; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father, Jack Brown, and brother, Eddie Brown.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, October 1st at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, with Gary Carroll and Jack Bowen officiating. Visitation with the family will be at 1 pm immediately prior to the service. The family will receive friends following the service, at Newport Baptist Church
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at mundenfuneralhome.net.
