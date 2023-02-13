Harry Kimbrew Conway, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 14th at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, February 13th at Munden Funeral Home. The service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Harry was born on November 23, 1939, in Greenville, North Carolina, to the late Reginald and Lela Belle Conway. After graduating from high school in 1958, he went on to serve 3 years in the United States Army and 2 years in the National Guard. Proud of his military commitment, he was with the 101st Airborne Division which is the only air assault division of the Army. Nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles,” the 101st consistently distinguished itself by demonstrating the highest standards of military professionalism. Upon his completion of parachute school from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he made the long journey to Germany where he was stationed. On Harry’s 82nd birthday, he revisited the area, spending time in Wiesbaden, Frankfurt, Germany.
Harry faithfully attended First Baptist Church in Morehead City where he was a lifetime member of the Men’s Lighthouse Sunday School Class. He was actively involved in the Baptist Men’s Disaster Group and sang in the choir. The friendships of his church family were a constant support in his life.
Cooking was one of Harry’s favorite pastimes. He appreciated the process and the result of a grilled barbeque meal, often entering various barbeque contests and he was always ready for a good pig cookin’. Harry even cooked at the old Captain Bill’s restaurant in downtown Morehead where Captain Bill himself trained him.
Harry was an avid sport fan who enjoyed watching UNC basketball, football and baseball, and in his younger years he played softball with the Church league. He enjoyed fishing off the pier and the camaraderie of his fellow anglers. He always went to his high school class reunions where he enjoyed seeing old friends and catching up with them. More recently, he was thrilled to be able to spend time in the open sky, flying with his grandson Braden. His passion for life and love for his family will never be forgotten.
Those remaining to include his loving wife, Ernestine Edwards Conway of the home; daughter, Cathryn Gillikin and husband Andy of Morehead City, NC; son, Brent Conway and wife Evelyn of Wilmington, NC; sister, Velma Conway Poucher of Granville, NY; brother, Mike Conway of Mill Springs, NC; grandchildren, Chris Conway, Mallory Munden Foster and husband Chase, Rachel Conway, and Braden Munden; and his close companion Maggie the Yorkie.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570 or to First Baptist Church / Lighthouse Sunday School Class, 810 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
