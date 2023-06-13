Judith "Judy" Armento, 86, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Judy's Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 19th, at Cape Carteret Baptist Church.
Judith, lovingly known as Judy, was born on November 29, 1936, to the late Winant and Ruth Harrington. Living most of her life in New Jersey, Judy was born in Weehawken, NJ, and grew up in Bergen County, NJ. She later attended Montclair State University where she obtained her undergraduate degree in 1970 and her masters in 1975. In 1967, Judy married the love of her life, Eugene "Gene" Frank Armento, and they went on to have a full and beautiful life together.
A firm believer in education, Judy went on to open her own practice as an Early Childhood Educator in Bergen County. Her business, The Learning Place, expanded into a successful chain of 4 childcare centers. Her dedication and passion for working with young children allowed her to focus on creating a nurturing and stimulating environment for learning and development. Owning her own practice allowed Judy the opportunity to shape her curriculum, policies, and overall approach to early childhood education according to her own vision and values. Judy made a positive impact on the lives of numerous young children and their families.
Judy was an active member of the Quilters Guide and was happily involved in the quilting community. This provided the opportunity to enhance her skills and stay up to date with the latest trends in quilting.
As she and Gene entered their twilight years, they moved to the Crystal Coast of North Carolina, making Cape Carteret their home in 2004. After 54 years of marriage, Gene passed away in 2021. While life changed for Judy, her determination stayed strong, and she went on to publish the book "Seed Plantings" which was a significant accomplishment.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cassandra O'Neill (Patrick) of West Palm Beach, FL; son, Paul David Armento of Cape Carteret, NC; stepdaughter, Constance Marie Vivenzio (Michael) of Raleigh, NC; and stepson, Tony Armento (Gil Boggs) of Durham and Oxford, NC. She enjoyed her 6 grandchildren, Michael Joseph Vivenzio (Samantha), Daniel Gene Vivenzio (Colleen), Kaitlin Therese, Emily Anne O'Neill, Christine Leonora O'Neill, and Owen James O'Neill; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Pitegoff and son, Sean Owen O'Neill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, P.O. Box 2306, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.