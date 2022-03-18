JoAnne “JoJo” Worley Lynch, 75, of Atlantic Beach, N.C. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Born March 4, 1947, in Smithfield, N.C. to the late Jim and Eliza Worley, JoAnne spent over 50 years living in Atlantic Beach. She worked as a school bus driver and teacher assistant with the Carteret County Public Schools. She had a love for listening to country music, dancing, Elvis Presley, and collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia. However, her greatest joy was socializing with her friends and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Dr. Shaun Lynch and daughter-in-law Laurel Sigman Lynch of Cary, N.C; three grandchildren, Cody Neil Lynch, Calyn Elise Lynch, and Carli Rae Lynch; two sisters, Lucille Rains and Jane Coble of Clayton, N.C. JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ray Lynch.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held Monday March 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton, N.C. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for you to consider a donation in JoAnne’s honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://www.pancan.org/).
The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to the team at the Carolina East Cancer Center and Carteret Health Care Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the Lynch family at: www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com.
