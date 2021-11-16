Judith Pope Cole, 80, of Morehead City, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the family’s home, 200 S. 34th St. in Morehead City.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Walter and Eloise Pope.
Judy was blessed with a loving family. She was married to the Rev. C. King Cole of Morehead City, NC for 58 years, who describes her as the love of his life.
Judy was fun-loving, witty and creative. She never saw things as an obstacle but as a challenge from rebuilding her Volkswagen engine, moving a door in her kitchen and designing and building a spiral staircase. Judy had a wood working shop in her garage and taught herself to create many beautiful pieces of glass etched art for family, restaurants and the boating industry. Judy served as the Director of Children’s Ministry at her church as well as volunteering at the local library and the museum. She is dearly missing by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters; Reagan (Gary) LaFleur and Heath Knight; her grandson, Aaron LaFleur; brothers Tom and Kerry (Roxanne) Pope; and sister, Dale Meyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Rick (Beverly) Pope.
The family would like to give special thanks to Kathy Nevis who became part of the family and cared for Judy. The family would also like to thank Marilyn Whitley, Hospice nurse Robin and family friend Gene Wilson for loving and caring for Judy so well.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations go to the Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570; Carteret Christian Ministries at P.O. Box 1438 Morehead City, NC 28557-1438 or to the charity of choice.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
