JEREMY TYSON AYCOCK, Swansboro
Jeremy Tyson Aycock, 37, of Swansboro, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Jeremy was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, on May 18, 1984, to Robert and Julia Aycock.
