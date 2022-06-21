Kathryn, aka Kathy, Cash, Daugherty Lambach Trommer passed away on June 19th, 2022. She was 87 years old.
Kathy was born in Akron, Ohio Feb. 9th, 1935. She married Glenn Marshall Lambach in 1952 and had five children: Michael, Gerald Joseph, Patricia, Susan and Gary. She divorced in 1970. She married Norm Trommer in 1987. In 1990 they retired and relocated to North Carolina. They both became volunteer EMT’s with the Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) Rescue Squad along with teaching and certifying individuals in CPR and the Heimleich maneuver. In addition, they volunteered at the N.C. Aquarium and Head Start, reading to the children. They were active tennis club members in their community for many years.
Kathy organized and started the Carteret County Senior Cheerleaders. The group participated in 20 State Senior Games in the Cheerleader competition winning 19 straight Gold medals.
Norm proceeded her in death February 8, 2021. Family helped her live out the rest of her life in her home that she loved.
Kathryn (Kathy, Cash, Sister, Mom), will be forever missed.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
