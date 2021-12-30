Anna Mae Salter Allen, 104, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Allen was born in Bettie, North Carolina, on November 15, 1917, to the late Luther Salter and Minnie Gertrude Salter. Her love for the Lord was the strength and testimony of her well lived life. As an active member of St. James United Methodist Church, she happily volunteered with the church Thrift Shop. Ms. Allen will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Allen Mann and husband Sterling of Fuquay Varina, NC; son, Joe Allen and wife Cindy of Carolina Beach, NC; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Allen, son, William B. Allen Jr.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.