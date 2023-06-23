Thomas Edgar Elmore III, died June 21, 2023 at Duke University Hospital.
He was born in Lenoir County on February 23, 1955, to the late Thomas Edgar Elmore Jr. and Juanita Jones Elmore.
An avid outdoorsman and engineer, Tom enjoyed spending time at his farm in Moss Hill, NC. He valued any opportunity for fellowship with family, friends, and coworkers.
Tom is survived by his two children; daughter, Ellen Gay Elmore; son, Thomas Edgar Elmore IV and wife Halie, and granddaughter, Warner James Elmore; and close cousin, David Elmore. He is also survived by his wife, Vickie Barrow Elmore, and her two children, Dr. John B. Oettinger and wife, Elizabeth, and Jessica O. Wilder and husband, William.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff of Duke University Hospital, especially the SICU care team.
Services for Mr. Elmore will be private.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Moss Hill Sporting and Therapeutic Society, 6172 Hwy. 55 West, Kinston, NC 28504.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
