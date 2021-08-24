Thomas "Tommy" Vick Taylor, 93, of Wilson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Funeral services were Tuesday at Joyner's Funeral Home in Wilson. A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Evergreen Memorial Park in Wilson. Rev. Rusty Russell will officiate.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson, and other times at the residence.
Tommy served his country with honor and pride with the United States Navy from July 1945 through October 29, 1948. He started working with Ralston Purina of Wilson on opening day in 1954 where he worked for thirty years, retiring as foreman of the maintenance department in 1984.
Upon retirement, he and wife, Edna moved to the White Oak River in Swansboro where they had vacationed for many years. On Friday evenings their home was opened to friends and family where stories were shared, and laughter filled the air. Tommy loved hunting, boating, fishing, shrimping and was quite the outdoorsman. In his retirement he restored three boats on which he and his family enjoyed many trips up and down the Intracoastal Waterway. He loved his family and friends dearly.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of seventy-one years, Edna Holloman Taylor; daughters, Vickie Lynn Taylor of Wilson and Bobbi Ann Raper and husband, Doug of Wilson; grandchildren, Joseph John Sogluizzo and wife, Jennifer of Wilson, Wendell Spencer Manning Jr., and wife, Amanda of Benson, Robert Thomas Manning and wife, Lori of Bailey, and Rachel Nichole Warrick and husband, Jay of Goldsboro; eleven great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Charles Taylor and wife, Anne of Powhatan, Virginia, and Fred Taylor and wife, Bryl of White Stone, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Vick Taylor; and his father, Ernest Patrick Taylor; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Christine Pate; and his brother, Robert Patrick Taylor.
Flowers are welcome or please consider memorials in Tommy's memory to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, North Carolina 27615 or Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret, North Carolina 28584.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.