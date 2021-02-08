Cecil B. Watkins, 92, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A celebration of his life service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Cecil was born in Granville County to the late John Kennedy Watkins and Henretta Wheeler Watkins. He was a member of Huggins Memorial Baptist Church at Harkers Island. Cecil was a loving husband of 71 years to his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Watkins, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to all. He loved to fish and served the Harkers Island community for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 0499 of Creedmoor for 70 years and also a member of the Ruritans in Stem. Cecil served in the U.S. Navy and a member of the American Legion No. 0161.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Watkins; daughters, Jo Ann Mangum of Harkers Island and Cecilia “CJ” Watkins of Morehead City; grandchildren, Tiffany Cayton and husband Chad and Colton Tyndall; and great-grandchild, William Shephard Cayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and was the last of 11 siblings; also by his son-in-law, Mitchell Mangum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harkers Island Fire and Rescue, 1219 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531; or the Huggins Memorial Baptist Church, 1104 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.