Mamie Riddle, 94, passed away on March 15, 2023.
She was born in Newport, North Carolina, to parents William and Lillian Millis.
Mamie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Glen Riddle; son Gary Riddle; brothers Carroll, Roland, James, Glen, and Avon Millis; and sister, Lucille Monaco.
She is survived by sons James Riddle (Pam Vaughan), Jerry Riddle (Paula); daughter Terri Powell (Larry); and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mamie also had many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the staff of The Village at Woods Edge and the East Pavilion of Bons Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital for the loving care they provided.
A visitation was held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA 23608 from 11am-1pm followed by a service at 1pm. Internment took place at Hampton Memorial Gardens following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.