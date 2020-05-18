Lt. Col Richard L. “Dick” Gerhart, 89, of Emerald Isle, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
His memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be buried at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Walter Joseph and Alberta Cecilia Walz Gerhart.
Dick faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years as a lieutenant colonel. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, loved his Lord and savior and was an avid Duke fan.
He is survived by wife, Hettie Cheatham Gerhart of the home; daughter, Beth G. Turner and husband David of Emerald Isle; grandchildren, Tim, Drew, Crystal, Niles, Caitlin, Andrew and Catherine; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Ann Fox Gerhart; and a son, Rick Gerhart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.