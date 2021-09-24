Mary Lila Reels, 84, of New Bern, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A funeral service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with Pastor William Lewis Ellison officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery.
She was a member of the Queen Street Missionary Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mary was known to have a wonderful sense of humor and always gave to anyone that needed help.
She is survived by her sons, Michael McGethy, and Jamie Reels and wife Maltilda; daughters, Lou Pearl Henry and husband Walter, Nora Reels and companion Robert Shepherd, and Mary Reels; sisters, Retha McNeil, Christine McNeil, Sarah Allen; Aunt, Ella Mae Alford; 13 great-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 10 great great-grandchildren several nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Reels; son, Timothy Reels; sister, Loudella McNeil, Virginia McNeil, Ethel McNeil; brother, Pete McNeil; parents, Hubert Thompson and Mildred Alford McNeil.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
