Carol Erickson, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Cottages at Swansboro.
Services for Carol will be private, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Carol was born on November 21, 1946, in Washington, DC, to the late James and Anne Hensely Veselik. She grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and later returned to the Washington, DC area, where she worked as an employment agency recruiter. In 2002, she married her high school sweetheart, Andy Rosenberg.
Along with her beloved husband, Andy, Carol is survived by her daughter, Kirsten Robert and husband TJ of Old Cape Carteret and her granddaughter, Maddie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Neil Erickson and sister, Christine Rapanni.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
