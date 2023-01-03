Joan Putnam, Morehead City
Joan Seamon Putnam, 83, of Morehead City passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City with Pastor Dr. Nate Leonard officiating. Interment will be private; the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at the church.
Thomas Lubniewski, Beaufort
Thomas Lubniewski, 78 of Beaufort passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
James Patterson, Beaufort
James Patterson, 64, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
PHYLLIS MARIE BURT, Rogers, Arkansas
Phyllis Marie Burt, 86, of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Phyllis was born on February 20, 1936, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to the late Clarence and Mary Houston. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.
DOROTHY FAYE GILLIKIN, Otway
Dorothy Faye Gillikin, 79, of Otway, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
VADA MARIE STYRON, Sea Level
Vada Marie Styron, 26, of Sea Level, passed away on January 1, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 6th at Cedar Island Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 5th at Pilgrim’s Rest Original Free Will Baptist Church.
TALMADGE "T.P." PAUL EDWARDS, Newport
Talmadge "T.P." Paul Edwards, 52, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home. His Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 5th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
