Elmore Curtis Jr., Newport
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
MARGARITA STALLINGS, Havelock
Margarita Stallings, 73, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
MICHAEL "MIKE" LINDQUIST, Newport
Michael "Mike" Lindquist, 53, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
FRED LEROY BURRIS, Newport
Fred Leroy Burris, 96, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Fred, known to all as Leroy, was born on November 28, 1926, in Fowler, Indiana, to the late Jacob and Stella Burris. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he received numerous awards including the World War II Victory Medal.
EDNA "PENNY" FAULKNER, Morehead City
Edna "Penny" Faulkner, 71, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 4th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
SHIRLEY RUSSELL POWELL, Bogue
Shirley Russell Powell, of Bogue, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at Living Waters, Church of God of Prophecy in Bogue, officiated by Rev. Marvin Brisson Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.