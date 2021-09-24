Robert Clifton Jr., 74, of Cape Carteret, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Freddie Braswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Faison Cemetery in Faison.
Robert was born on December 13, 1946, to the late Bill and Elizabeth Clifton. Faison, North Carolina is where he was born and raised and where he graduated from Clinton High School in 1965. Like most young men his age, following high school he honorably served his country in the United States Army where he bravely fought in the Vietnam War.
In 1972, he graduated from North Carolina State University with his associate degree. His NC State pride ran strong as he was a faithful alumnus over the years. His knowledge, wonderful personality and skill allowed him to excel in Chemical Sales at Meherrin Fertilizer Company where he retired from in 2016.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Elaine L. Clifton of the home; daughter, Alison Bentz and husband Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bentz, USMC Retired, of Broad Creek; son, Bobby Clifton and wife Denise of Clayton; sister, Susan C. Baker of Kinston; grandchildren, Anthony Bentz and Zachary Bentz; step-grandchildren, Matthew Earp, Jessica Earp, Tyler Hagwood and Heather Smith; and 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Mission, P. O. Box 1438, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
