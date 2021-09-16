Carolyn Morgan, 79, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home.
Carolyn was born on April 1, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Louis and Mary Clements. She was blessed with being a homemaker, caring and providing the love for her family that came natural to her. Being a grandmother and great grandmother was one of her highest honors, spending time with them was a wellspring of joy to her life.
She will be greatly missed by those surviving her, including her loving husband, George Morgan of the home; daughters, Colleen Morgan of Morehead City and Robin Morgan Patterson and husband Rick of Newport; sons, Dennis Morgan and George Morgan Jr., both of Newport; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Morgan; and 2 brothers, Gregory and Robert Clements.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
