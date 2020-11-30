Cecilia Anne Lynes, 59, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her memorial Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Egbert Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Davis officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Noe-Brooks Facebook page or by visiting https://fb.me/e/4krCeA0oX.
Cecilia grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Bridgewater-Raritan High School East. She then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in fashion from the University of Delaware and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She enjoyed a career with Jockey Hosiery Int.
Cecilia was a warm and loving person who cared deeply for others. Despite her suffering in recent years, she kept a smile on her face and her first concern was the welfare of her family and friends. Cecilia always gave a big hello to anyone she met, and it was personal connections and familial bonds that sustained her and were her priority.
It was well known that Cecilia loved anything that was purple and sported purple hair most recently. Cecilia loved summers and fishing on Lake Champlain in Vermont and was always the first to pitch into the work at the start and end of each summer season. In earlier years, Cecilia loved to golf and ski and practiced each with great enthusiasm. She was also a big fan of Notre Dame and never missed a football game of the Fighting Irish.
Cecilia is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jeffrey Gulya; sons, Brandon Gulya, Jason Gulya and wife Debra, Robert Gulya and wife Stephanie and Andrew Gulya; and grandson, Theodore Gulya; mother, Anne M. Lynes; brothers, Col. Jerome M. Lynes and wife Mindy, Timothy Lynes and wife Jo Morningstar and James Lynes and partner Andrew Borthwick-Leslie; nieces, Kat Robb and Ruthie Morningstar Lynes; nephew, Samuel Lynes and wife Meg; great-nieces and nephews, Davin and Daphne Robb and Kathleen, Violet and James; and many cherished cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome M. Lynes; and mother-in-law, Jeanette Gulya.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Cecilia’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter, 2820 Selwyn Ave. No. 701, Charlotte, NC 28209, or online at lupus.org/northcarolina.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
