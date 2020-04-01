Susan Allison Henderson, 60, of Cape Carteret, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.
Due to the current restrictive orders of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Susan is survived by her brothers, Jim Henderson and his wife Jane of Morehead City and Steven Henderson of Cape Carteret; and nephew and niece, Hunter and Samantha Henderson, both of Morehead City.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James Leroy Henderson Jr. and Maxine Christenson Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Peter’s-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 503 W. Broad St., Swansboro, NC 28584, or to The Coastal Carolina Community College Foundation Inc., 444 Western Blvd., Jacksonville, NC 28546.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.