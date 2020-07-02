Ruth Ann Jones Mottolo, 78, of Mill Creek, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Mt. Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Doug Randall. Interment to follow at Hardesty family cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) areencouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.