Tracy Ward Samonds, 56, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. Following the service, the family invites you to join them for a gathering at the family home on Sea Shell Lane in Salter Path. You’re invited to bring your favorite dish.
Tracy was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on June 15, 1965, to Thomas and Thelma Ward. Salter Path United Methodist Church was her home church and place where she found comfort. Tracy had an amazing ability to care for others and was able to use that gift to bless others in her life’s work as a care giver. Going to the beach, feeling the sand between her toes and the salt water on her face was certainly her happy place. Working in her yard and gardening brought a sense of satisfaction and joy to her. Tracy’s free spirit, creativity, and enthusiasm will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherena Ward of Salter Path; son, John “Patrick” Samonds III of Pensacola, FL; mother, Thelma Guthrie Ward O’Shields of Morehead City; sister, Tina Ward Culbreth and husband Buddy of Newport; brother, Tony E. Ward and wife Melissa of Salter Path; granddaughter, Haley Marina Ward; Michael Salter, Jamie Ward, Megan Salter, Monica Ward, Joshua Ward, and Stephanie Harvey; and much loved family.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Ward; and brother, Tommy E. Ward.
The family would like to thank everyone for all their prayers and support during Tracy’s battle with cancer. A special thank you to her guardian angel, Stephanie Adams and the staff at Carteret Health Care who spent numerous hours with her. As well as her cousins, Stephanie, Darlene, and Valerie, and Aunt Gale.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome at 115 Sea Shell Lane, Salter Path or donations may be made for Hope for Haley by contact through sherenaward@gmail.com.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.