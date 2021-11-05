Ethel Patricia Midgett, 68, of Marshallberg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A celebration of life is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Munden Funeral Home.
Ethel was born on August 11, 1953, in Sea Level, North Carolina, to the late Dalie and Elena Gillikin. Always ready to lend a helping hand, Ethel was known for her kindness and generosity. She knew the value of giving and that she was the one being blessed in the process. Her endearing and outgoing personality was inviting to all she came into contact with, and she definitely never met a stranger. Ethel attended Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island where she grew in her faith and gladly expressed her love for the Lord.
Being outdoors was certainly her happy place, whether at the beach or going to the Cape, she was always happy to feel the sunshine and take in nature’s beauty. With a great appreciation for flowers, she enjoyed the colors and beautiful fragrance they provided. She had a soft spot for animals and never missed an opportunity to pet a fury friend. More than anything, Ethel cherished her grandson who was the sparkle of her eye.
She is survived by her daughter, Fallon Midgett and fiancé David Ryan Gillikin of Otway; son, Brian Dale Gillikin and wife Pamlea of New Bedford, MA; sisters, Donna Davis and husband Lee of Otway and Dawn Jones and husband Jim of Harkers Island; brother, Robert Gillikin and wife Jody of Morehead City; grandson, David Farron Gillikin; and fiancé, Stephen Fritsch.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Refuge Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 280, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.