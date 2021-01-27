Dena Rhue Compton, 64, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her home.
There will be no service.
Dena was a 1975 graduate of West Carteret High School. She worked most of her life in the grocery business, predominately at Food Lion. Her most prized possessions were her children and her grandchildren. She loved to cook, her fur baby “Odie,” drinking coffee, listening to the golden oldies, sitting on her front porch and she loved her childhood home in Newport.
She is survived by her daughters, Bethanie Alexander and husband James and Suzanne Newman, all of Newport, and Brittany Kay Compton and fiancé Brian “My Hunny” Warmack of Swansboro; son, John Michael Compton and wife Erica of Newport; mother, Doris “Dottie” Rhue; sisters, Dianna Willis and Debra Bowen and husband Greg, all of Newport; brothers, Delbert Rhue and wife Sunny and David Rhue, all of Newport; grandchildren, Haidyn, Neaveh “Pookie,” Emaline, Cobi “BooBoo” and JJ “Sugar Boog;” her beloved grand furbabies; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Compton Jr.; and her father, Delbert Rhue.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
