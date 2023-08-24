THELMA STYRON LEWIS, Morehead City
Thelma Styron Lewis, 84, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate her life with a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, August 20th at Munden Funeral Home.
JANICE SMITH CHADWICKBeaufort
Janice Smith Chadwick, 70, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill. Janice's funeral arrangements and her full obituary will be shared once they are finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC.
ROSA CAPPA-BATISTAHavelock
Rosa Cappa-Batista, 67, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. The full obituary is forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C.
Lee Lipsitz
Lee Stanley Lipsitz, 96, of Emerald Isle (formerly of Ahoskie), passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. A celebration of Lee's life will be held at a later date. He was born on November 26, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, the son of Alexander Warren Lipsitz and Mary Levine Lipsitz. Lee grew up in Ahoskie, NC, where the Lipsitz family owned and operated the Ahoskie Department Store.
Frank Gancarz, Jr
Frank Gancarz, Jr., 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Dorothy McNeely, Morehead City
Dorothy "Dot" McNeely, 97, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
TERESA COTTLE, Morehead City
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Teresa Cottle, 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina who passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of August 22, 2023. Teresa's service arrangements will be shared once they are finalized.
KAREN VIRGINIA RYDER, Havelock
Karen Virginia Ryder, 71, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc., Havelock, N.C.
