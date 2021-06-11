Clayton Bradley Guthrie, 74, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Dell Murphy, brother Anthony Nelson and the Rev. Paul Loftin. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Bradley’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Clayton, or Bradley as he was more fondly known, was born June 21, 1946, in Morehead City to the late Rev. Clayton Guthrie Jr. and Ellen Hancock Guthrie. He graduated from Tarboro High School, where he enjoyed playing a variety of sports. He was an exceptional bowler and played on various leagues through the years. Bradley loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Bradley retired from civil service following 34 years of faithful service as a group leader. Following retirement, he assisted at Munden Funeral Home helping when he could. In his earlier years, he enjoyed helping out at the Grantsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
Bradley was a longtime member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Church, where he also served as a deacon. He loved his church and church family. He was certainly a people person and loved interacting with those around him. Bradley’s kind and caring ways endeared him to all who were blessed to call him a friend.
He is survived by his aunt, Joyce Creekmore of Wilmington; cousins, Marilyn Rose of Harkers Island, Mia Smith of Harkers Island, Ande Creekmore of Raleigh, Charla Webster of Hampstead and Eddie Glenn Rose of Harkers Island; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and other loving family members.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Crystal Coast Hospice House for taking such loving, compassionate care of Bradley in his final days.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Bradley may be made to Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, 803 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531, or to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
