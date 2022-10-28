Patricia Suzanne "Susie" Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Susie is survived by her husband Ronald Hinson, daughters Rose Connelly Fulton and Josie LaBarbera, granddaughter Olivia Marie Fulton, brother William Wiley III, sister Valerie Wiley Watson.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Ralph Wiley Jr. and Doris Morgan Wiley Baker.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
