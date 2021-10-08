Patricia Anna Kirby, 82, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A memorial mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, officiated by Father Jim Buchholz. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Patricia was born on September 22, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Kirby.
She is survived by her cousin, John Kirby and his wife Nerissa of Newport; and several other cousins.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.