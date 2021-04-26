Donald Wayne Brown, 76, of Morehead City, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Donald was born June 2, 1944, in Smithfield to the late Moses and Zola Brown. He grew up in rural Johnston County, spending his early years enjoying the good life on the farm. Later, he was employed at the Naval Aviation Depot at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and received recognition for 30 years of faithful service to the federal government. He was actively involved in his home church, First Baptist of Morehead City, and a faithful member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Newport. He was a friend to many and never knew a stranger.
He is survived by his sister, Janet Vick and husband Phil of Morehead City; sister-in-law, Carolyn Stockton of Athens, Ga.; niece, Sarah Moss and husband Brett of Laurel Springs; and nephews, Travis Vick of Morehead City, Stewart Brown of Lakewood, Colo., and Chris Brown and wife Alexia of Eagleville, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Shelton Brown.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Donald may be made to First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
