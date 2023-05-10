Crystal Lee Sims, 38, of Sea Level, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
